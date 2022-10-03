Raksha Bandha OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Family Drama

Akshay Kumar’s family drama film, ‘Raksha Bandha’, is all set to premiere on OTT platforms soon. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Anand L Rai, who previously worked with Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’.

‘Raksha Bandhan’, which clashed at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5’s digital platform. The movie will start streaming from October 5 onwards.

Talking about its digital release, Akshay Kumar’s press statement read that he believes in backing stories that are imbibed in our core values. He added that as an actor and producer, he wants to work in films that resonate with the nation. “‘Raksha Bandhan’ is an important family film that will evoke feelings of togetherness and oneness and that will unite families while making them laugh, cry and think,” Kumar added.

“So, with this film’s world digital premiere on ZEE5, I am glad that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will reach a wider audience across 190+ countries who will relate to its central theme of sibling bond and love. This film is sure to lift people’s spirits and bring them closer and I can’t wait to see that happen,” the ‘Bachchan Pandey’ star added.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, who play the role of Akshay Kumar’s sisters in the film. The film revolves around Kumar, who is the single brother of four sisters, and his struggles of getting them all married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has had a rough year in 2022. Kumar’s films ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failed to make an impact at the box-office. His recently released film, Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Cuttputli’ opened to positive reviews and was liked by the audiences.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in ‘Ram Setu’, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie will have its theatrical release on October 5 and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.