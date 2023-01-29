Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda Passes Away: Farah Khan, Rashami Desai, Adil Durrani And More Arrive At Funeral

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor. The TV personality and actress headed to her Instagram handle and confirmed the same to fans as well as followers.

"With a deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering with some medical conditions, while I’m sad to say that she is gone, tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12:00 afternoon," Rakhi wrote on her Instagram Stories.

During the funeral on Sunday, Rakhi's husband Adil Khan Durrani also accompanied her.

Farah Khan also came at the funeral. In a conversation with ETimes TV, the producer-choreographer said, "It is extremely heartbreaking for anyone who loses their mother. Moms are always important. I haven't met her much but every time she was unwell I was on a call with Rakhi and I feel, you all should please give her some space while she is mourning. I am sure she has always made her mother proud and she will keep continuing to do that with her work."

TV actress Rashami Desai also arrived to pay her last respects to Jaya Sawant. She was seen consoling Rakhi but the latter cried inconsolably.

Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant was also seen at the last rites of his mother Jaya Sawant.















