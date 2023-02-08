Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested After Actor Files Dowry Harassment And Assault Charges

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani was arrested on Tuesday night by Mumbai Police after the actor filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her, taking away money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges.

On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she lodged a complaint against Adil Durrani at the Oshiwara police station accusing him of harassing her of dowry among other charges. The businessman was then brought in for questioning by the police and later placed under arrest, a police official was quoted as saying.

According to a report in PTI, the police official revealed that Rakhi Sawant on late Monday night registered an FIR (first information report) against her husband Adil Durrani for allegedly assaulting her, abusing, taking money and jewelry from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge. He further added that the police on Tuesday added Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse in the FIR.

“Without her knowledge, Adil Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he promised to marry her,” the police official revealed as told by Rakhi Sawant in a report by PTI.

The official further revealed that Adil Durrani allegedly assaulted Rakhi Sawant on two occasions, prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable offense against him.

“As per Rakhi Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once, saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’,” the police official told PTI quoting Rakhi Sawant.

The police official also said that Rakhi Sawant discovered on Sunday night that an amount of Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewelry worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard at home. She was then informed by the watchman guarding her building that her husband Adil Durrani visited the flat in Rakhi’s absence.

According to the police official, Rakhi Sawant then filed an FIR at the Oshiwara police station on Monday against Adil Durrani under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).