'Took My Money, Jewellery': Rakhi Sawant Files Cheating Complaint Against Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's spouse, Adil Khan Durrani, has been called for questioning by police after the actress filed an FIR against him.

The actor claimed on Monday that Adil mismanaged her finances while she was competing in Bigg Boss Marathi last year, and she asked him to care for her sick mother, Jaya Sawant, who passed away on January 29 from a prolonged battle with cancer. Rakhi also accused Adil of being responsible for her mother's death as he failed to provide timely payment for her surgery.

Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Swant files a complaint against her husband Adil Durrani at Mumbai's Oshiwara PS alleging he has taken her money and jewellery. Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 & 420 against Adil Durrani. He has been called for questioning: police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

Sharing an update on his arrest on Tuesday, Rakhi said she was reaching the station, too, to address the matter. He was arrested after he came home to meet her. She shared in a media statement, "Yeh koi media ya natak nahi hai. Meri zindagi kharab ki hai issne. Mujhe mara hai, mera paisa loota hai Quran pe haath rakh ke bhi. Issne mere saath cheating kiya hai (This is not a staged performance, but rather Adil has severely impacted my life through physical abuse and financial theft, even after falsely taking a sacred oath. He has cheated me).

Earlier last week, Rakhi had revealed to the media that Adil was involved in an extramarital relationship. She also recently exposed the name of his supposed girlfriend through her Instagram account and paparazzi footage.

On Monday, Rakhi and Adil were spotted having dinner with friends. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Adil can be seen feeding Rakhi, who reluctantly accepts. Rakhi responded to the video with a tear emoji and wrote, "Yes, he came to apologise, but I will never forgive him."

Later, when speaking to the media, Rakhi said, "Main ussko hamesha ghar mein khana khilati thi. Kya pata yeh aaj ke meri zindagi ka aakhri nivala ho. Haan, maine aaj aakhri nivala khilaya. Dushman ko bhi, jab aata hai na ghar mein, toh paani pilate hain. Yeh toh mera shohar hain. Chahti rahungi marte dum tak, lekin no maafi. No maafi, maafi mushkil hain ("I used to always feed him at home. I don't know if this was the last time I did it. Yes, I did feed him today. Even when enemies come to our home, we give them water. He is my husband after all. I will love him until the end, but there will be no apology. Forgiving is difficult)."