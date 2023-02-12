Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Accused Of Rape, FIR Filed In Mysore: Reports

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s trouble seems to be never ending. After being accused of dowry harassment and stealing money from wife Rakhi, Adil Khan has now been accused of rape by an Iranian woman.

According to a report in India Today, an FIR has been filed against Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani in Mysore’s VV Puram Police Station under IPC section 376. This is the second FIR against Adil Khan in a week, who is already serving his 14 days of judicial custody in Mumbai’s jail.

The report in India Today revealed, “In her FIR, the young woman accused Adil of raping her on the pretext of marriage when they lived together in Mysore. She mentioned that when she demanded to get married to him five months back, he rejected it and said that he is in a similar kind of relationship with many girls.”

The report added that Adil Khan Durrani threatened and blackmailed the Iranian woman to not file any complaint by sending her intimate pictures of her. “An FIR has now been registered under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504 and 506,” the report read.

Last week, Rakhi Sawant got her husband Adil Khan Durrani arrested after filing an FIR, accusing him of assaulting her, taking away money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges.

A police official revealed in a report by PTI that Rakhi Sawant filed the complaint on late Monday night against Adil Durrani for assaulting her, abusing, taking money and jewelry from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge. The police on Tuesday added Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse in the FIR, the police official revealed.

“Without her knowledge, Adil Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he promised to marry her,” the police official revealed as told by Rakhi Sawant.