Rakhi Sawant's Brother Claims 'Adil Khan Durrani Beat Her Up' On The Day When Their Mother Died

Actor Rakhi Sawant claimed on Tuesday night that her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani has requested a reconciliation after being arrested by the Mumbai police. Her brother Rakesh Sawant spoke to the press and alleged that Durrani physically assaulted Rakhi on the day of their mother Jaya Bheda's passing.

Speaking with the paparazzi hours after Adil was detained, Rakhi said, "Enquiry is going on. His phone and statement are with the police. Mujhe andar Adil keh raha hai ki, 'Mere saath patch up karle (Adil is asking me to patch up with him). Haath paer jod raha hai. Lekin main maaf nahi karungi (He is folding hands too. But I won't forgive him)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested After Actor Files Dowry Harassment And Assault Charges

In a separate video, Rakesh stated that Adil viciously attacked Rakhi on the day their mother passed away. He reported that the altercation occurred when they were discussing their mother's death and Adil dismissed their conversation, instead opting to physically harm Rakhi. Rakesh indicated that the entire family, including their uncles and aunts, were extremely upset about the incident.

"We requested Rakhi to go to Cooper. We took her there and got her medical tests done. If you see the number of scars on her body, you will start crying. I spoke to him the day he raised his hands, my uncle did, and also the rest of the family," he said.

"Bohut hi badtameeze se baat ki thi usne ki 'humara personal mamla hai' (He spoke very rudely). He said, 'It is personal'. It's not personal that he raised his hands on the daughter of the house. He behaved like an animal. Today morning when he came to beat her, the sections imposed on him are stealing, beating up, dowry..," he added.

"He took her money and it's stuck in Dubai now, he took money from properties, which I had asked him not to do. I got a call from Adil from Dubai. I said if you want to take do it, do it with your money, why are you taking Rakhi's money? If you want to take property in Dubai, you are her husband, take it with your money," Rakesh concluded.