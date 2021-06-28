In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant spoke about why Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and fans 'adopted' her. She even talked about being 'genuine'. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial actresses of B-town, some even blame her for creating unnecessary controversies also. However, in her defense, Rakhi has come out and spoken a lot of times. And this time too, the actress spoke about her genuinity and that she can't change herself.

Rakhi also praised Salman Khan and said that he 'adopted' me for who I am. Yes, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 'Pardesia' girl talked about not wearing branded clothes and keeping away from the 'high-society'. She said, "How long can a person keep up appearances? How long can one sustain a lie? That's why I've never pretended to be someone I'm not. Accept me for who I am. Salman Khan adopted me, Bigg Boss adopted me, fans adopted me, God adopted me... For who I am."

She further added, "Guys, I can't change myself. People pretend to belong to high society, they follow each other blindly. If someone wears a certain kind of outfit, others will follow. I don't know why. Make your own style, whatever suits you. Don't follow heroines. I don't wear branded costumes, I do what feels right in my heart."

She said the above things when a fan commented, praising her for her genuinity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi made her appearance in reality show Bigg Boss 14 and reached till the finals. However, in the end, she left the show after choosing Rs 14 lakh over the win as she needed money for her mother's cancer treatment.

For the unversed, Salman Khan also helped the actress for her mother's treatment and she even thanked him for his cooperation and help and said, "Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother."

So guys, what are your thoughts on Rakhi's words? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal