Rakhi Sawant Reveals Adil Khan Durrani Gave Death Threats, Said ‘50,000 Dekar Truck Se Kuchalwa Dunga’

Rakhi Sawant, who recently filed a complaint against husband Adil Khan Durrani for dowry harassment and stealing money from her, has now claimed that the businessman gave her death threats. The reality star further added that husband Adil warned her not to go against him or he will get her killed.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Rakhi Sawant said that Adil Khan Durrani would beat her up and threatened her of sleeping with other women. “I still love him and will always love him. But he has betrayed me, deceived me. He used to beat me saying, “Mujhe hero banao”. He’d tell me to tell everyone that he is a big businessman and that he has given me a house to stay etc. And if I don’t do that, he said that he won’t marry me and won’t behave well with me,” Rakhi Sawant told ETimes.

The Bigg Boss star further added, “He also told me that he’ll sleep with other women and make videos of it and send to me and that I’ll die of a heart attack because of jealousy. On top of that he said, ‘Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga.’ (If you go against me then I’ll pay someone 50000 and get you run over by a truck).”

Rakhi Sawant also spoke about how her mother’s passing away took a toll on her and she has no emotional support. The actor also revealed how Adil’s first wife called her and revealed being forced to convert to Islam from Hinduism.

“My life has been destroyed. Main ab zinda laash ho gayi hoon. My mother passed away. My marriage is over. I’m living dead. I will continue to do work. The biggest shock that I’ve got is that Adil’s wife called me and told me, ‘I was a Hindu girl. But he forced me to convert to Islam to marry me’,” Rakhi Sawant said in her interview.