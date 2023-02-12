Rakhi Sawant Reacts Bluntly To Sidharth-Kiara’s Wedding Pics, Says ‘Ghinn Aati Hai Love Birds Ko Dekhkar’

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial and dramatic figures of Bollywood with her stunts and statements, the actress is always seen in the headlines. Recently, Rakhi Sawant is making the headlines for her ugly brawl with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, where she also passed a comment on the newlywed couple of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Rakhi Sawant said that she has developed bad feelings against the institution of marriage, where netizens have come to her support, validating her blunt remarks. In a paparazzo video, Rakhi Sawant passed her remarks looking distressed and irritated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

In the video, she said, "Mujhe itna sad feel ho raha hai ki Kiara ki shaadi huyi aur Sidharth Malhotra ki shaadi huyi aur unki news achi fehlni chaiye duniya mai, itna pavitra shaadi, aur meri itni gandi news fehl rahi hai."

An unhappy Rakhi continued, and said, "Mujhe itna feel horha hai, kissi bhi shaadi ko dekhti hoon na, toh mujhe ghinn aati hai, kissi bhi lovebirds ko dekhti hoon, mai roo padti hoon. 14th februray aarhi hai, aur mera dil ro raha hai."

Many social media users reacted to the clip, where one person said, "Go somewhere and give yourself a time to heal. I bet you will feel better." Another person wrote, "I feel sad for her." Another social media user said, "Inshallah a good man will come into your life. Trust God, learn Islam, everything will be fine." "Everything will be fine, stay strong", added another. "Why I feel sad for her? I think people judge her so much, I think she has a good heart", read another comment.

In early January 2023, Rakhi Sawant confirmed her marriage to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Next, she said that her secret wedding took place on July 2, last year, as she shared pictures with her husband and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

Now, the two have landed up in an ugly fight where Rakhi Sawant had put allegations against Adil calling him out for extra-marital affairs and for stealing money from her. She also accused Adil of beating her up on the day her mother passed away.

Several Bollywood actresses have come in support of Rakhi Sawant including Sherlyn Chopra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, by extending their emotional support to the television personality in her tough times.