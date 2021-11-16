New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Kangana Ranaut, controversy queen Rakhi want has been opinionated in her throughout her career. she has spoken about various societal issues and once even tried her hand in politics after making her own party. However, sooner or later people understood and accepted her bold and outspoken behaviour as she continued to put a number of videos on social media.

Yes, apart from controversies and press conferences on TV, Rakhi Sawant is quite active on social media and recently shared a video featuring Kangana Ranaut. She uploaded a clip of the actress talking on the mic but the video of the sound was changed to a dog's bark.

This was in context to Kangana's statement, 'India got freedom in 2014' which has sparked a controversy. Rakhi didn't just shared the video even called her 'Gaddar' aka traitor. She wrote "Desh ki Gaddar hai didi"

While many people found Rakhi's video apt, many sections of social media trolled Rakhi for sharing such demeaning post. A user wrote, "Wht the hell me to unfollow kr rhi hu Kangana meri fav h or vo kisi ke dam pr nhi apne dm pr h is industry me", another one said, "What is the fun in demeaning others and mocking ?" One fan reminded her that she is not like this and wrote, "Glt baat apki aap aise nhi ho rakhi."

For the unversed, it all happened at a summit where Kangana was quoted making a remark that India's independence in 1947 was just a "bheek" (alms), and our nation actually attained independence in 2014 when BJP came into power.

Her statement went viral and Kangana started receiving backlash from people for allegedly insulting the freedom fighters by saying this. On the other hand, the actress said that she will return her newly received Padma Shri if anyone can prove her statement was about disrespecting the freedom fighters of the country.

