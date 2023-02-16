Rakhi Sawant Patches Up With Sherlyn Chopra, Latter Says ‘Will Withdraw Cases Against Her’ As Duo Team Up Against Adil Khan | Watch

Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra spoke to media persons on Wednesday night to reveal that things are fine between the two of them. After months of filing cases against each other and derogatory remarks, Rakhi and Sherlyn were seen ‘hugging it out’.

On Wednesday night, Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra held a joint press conference and were seen talking about ending their differences. Several paparazzi accounts posted videos and photos of the duo talking about how they have cleared their misunderstandings.

In one video, Sherlyn Chopra planted a kiss on Rakhi Sawant’s cheeks and called out Rakhi’s husband, Adil Khan Durrani for being a ‘thug’.

Sherlyn Chopra revealed that she was disgusted to know about the rape allegations against Adil Khan Durrani by an Iranian woman. “I asked Rakhi why she wasn’t happy after marrying the man of her dreams but it turns out that man was a thug. He used to befool people and rape them," Sherlyn was quoted as saying.

Rakhi Sawant also apologized to Sherlyn Chopra and said, “Main inse maafi maangti hu.” sHe further joked, “Didi bolun kya?”

Sherlyn Chopra also spoke about withdrawing defamation and sexual harassment cases filed by her against Rakhi Sawant. In another video, Rakhi was seen crying recalling about the time when her husband Adil Khan Durrani used to physical abuse her and mentally torture her. “He blackmailed me saying mujhe Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan se milwao warna Talaq de dunga.”

Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against husband Adil Khan Durrani for assaulting her, stealing money amongst other charges. She further claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying ‘truck se kuchalwa dunga’. The businessman was arrested on February 7, 2023 and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Sunday, an Iranian woman in Mysore filed a rape case against Adil Khan Durrani.