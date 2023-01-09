Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Mother's Health Condition; Says She Has 'Brain Tumour With Cancer'

On Monday, TV personality Rakhi Sawant headed to her Instagram handle and shared a major update regarding her mother's health condition. The 44-year-old informed her fans that her mother is suffering from a brain tumour, and cancer has spread to her lungs as well.

In a video Rakhi shared on the photo-blogging site, she could be heard saying, "Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer."

Reacting to the video, many celebs headed to the comments section and prayed for her mother's well-being. Afsana Khan commented, "Rakhi siso stay stronger siso waheguru allha mehar kro," Mahima Chaudhry wrote, "My prayers wishing her good health," while Rahul Vaidya put joined hand emoticons in the comments section.

It is pertinent to note that on the grand finale night of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Rakhi Sawant took the briefcase of Rs 9 lakh and left the race in between. Akshay Kelkar lifted the trophy of the show and received prize money of Rs. 15,55,000, a gold necklace set from the sponsors. He also received Rs 5 lakh from the sponsors for being the 'Best Captain' of the house