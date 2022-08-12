Rakhi Sawant Gives Tour Of Her Luxurious House In Dubai | Watch

Rakhi Sawant flaunted her lavish apartment in Dubai. The Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant took to her social media account and gave a glimpse of how her luxurious apartment. Even though the tour was of a model flat, the actress said that her new Dubai flat will also look similar in terms of design and decor.

Rakhi recently visited Dubai with her beau Adil Khan. Later the actress revealed that Adil has gifted her a house in Dubai which is in her name. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared a video where she can be seen giving a tour of the super luxurious flat. She welcomed all her viewers and gave a glimpse of the model apartment.

Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote in her Instagram post, “This is a replica flat but this is exactly how it is going to look like…” The caption also mentioned that all the flats in the building were sold out.

Take a look at the video here:

At the beginning of the video, Rakhi can be seen entering the house and showing the modular kitchen with brown and beige cabinets. Further, she can be seen boasting about all the amenities given in the kitchen.

She could be heard saying in Hindi in the video, “Such a nice kitchen, from fridge and chimney to dishwasher, it has everything.”

Later she can be seen moving towards the dining table that is a two-seater and Rakhi can be heard saying that this is exactly what she needed.

Rakhi then can be seen giving a glimpse of her lavish bedroom and she can be seen as the most exciting when she was telling about her bedroom.

She said in Hindi, “Let me show you where this queen will sleep. The real deal is the bedroom.” The bedroom had beige and gold tones, while the upholstery was in white.

Earlier, Rakhi visited Dubai to meet Adil and his family. Later she also revealed that Adil bought her a house in her name.