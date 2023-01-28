Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably As She Takes Her Mother Jaya Sawant's Mortal Remains To Home

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor. The actress was spotted outside the hospital where her mother was being treated. She was crying inconsolably, as evident from the video shared by the paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani.

The video saw Rakhi Sawant dressed up in a printed saree, while her other family members accompanied her. The video had the caption, "#rakhisawant 's mom RIP." Watch the video here:

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday. According to ETimes, the TV personality said, "Maa ab Nahi rahi." She stated that it was a multi-organ failure and she was very critical as the cancer spread to the kidneys and the lungs. The actress also broke down into tears while speaking to the publication.

While speaking to Times Now, Rakhi's brother said, "Ek ghante pehle unke saare organs fail hogye aur mummy bhagwaan ke pass azad hogyi, chutkara milgaya is dard se. Is duniye se, jo 3 saal se cancer se pareshaan hai, dard mai jo khatam ho rahi thi, mummy ko shaanti mil gayi."

He further stated, "Rakhi ki halat kharab hai ro-rokar, ek hi toh sahara tha hum dono ka. (She is devastated right now as our mother was our only support system in this world)" On being asked about Rakhi's husband Adil Khan Durrani, he said that "I don't want to comment on this. Rakhi is in the hospital. He will also come, might be taking flight. He will reach soon here."

Recently, Bigg Boss star shared a video on her Instagram handle which saw her speaking about her mother's health. Rakhi said in the clip, "Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer." Watch the video here:

