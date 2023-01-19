Rakhi Sawant Detained By Mumbai Police For Use Of 'Objectionable Language' After Complaint By Sherlyn Chopra

Reality star Rakhi Sawant, who has been making headlines for her ‘secret wedding’ with beau Adil Khan, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The arrest has been made with regard to a complaint filed by Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn Chopra took to her social media account to share the news. Taking to her Twitter account, the actor wrote about Rakhi Sawant’s arrest based on an FIR filed against the ‘Bigg Boss’ star last year for use of 'objectionable language'.

"Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant's ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court,” wrote Sherlyn Chopra via her Twitter account.

According to a report in PTI, Sherlyn Chopra accused Rakhi Sawant of supporting director Sajid Khan, against whom Chopra had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation, and making defamatory and objectionable statements. The FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer at Amboli police station under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official told PTI.

Rakhi Sawant told the police that Sherlyn Chopra uploaded a video on YouTube and Instagram on November 6, 2022, in which she had made objectionable remarks against her and used abusive language. Speaking to media persons, the reality TV star said, "I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying, do I really have 10 boyfriends. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it."

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant continues to be in the news for her wedding with Adil Khan. The reality TV star revealed she married her boyfriend almost 7 months ago but kept it a secret owing to her husband’s family not being okay with their relationship.