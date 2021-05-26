Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh let bygones be bygones and were spotted together with each other. The duo was even heard praising Salman Khan in the video when they met each other. Take a look at the clip.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Whenever Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh's names are taken together, it sparks an all-new controversy all thanks to the duo's past. Yes, looks like the two who didn't seem to be in talking terms have patched up now.

It's true! Recently, Rakhi and Mika were spotted on the roads interacting with paps together. Yes, it happened when Rakhi was talking to the photographers present outside and was surprised by Mika's sudden entry into the picture who seemed to be passing by. He stopped after seeing Rakhi and came and met her in front of the cameras. That's not all, the duo greeted each other with utmost warmth and even hugged one another. Hard to believe? Well, take a look at the video yourself

Check out Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from praising each other, both Rakhi and Mika couldn't help but lauded Salman Khan for his recently released film Radhe. For the unversed, bhai helped Rakhi financially when her mother was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, talking about the duo's controversy, Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh had underwent a scandal where the actress accused the singer of forcefully kissing her on his birthday. Yes, the incident happened in 2006 when Rakhi was invited to Mika Singh's birthday and their videos of the famous kiss went viral. Later after that evening, Rakhi called media and and even filed a legal complaint against Mika.

On the other hand, Mika released (what seemed like a revenge) song 'Eh Bhai Tune Pappi Kyu Li' which in a way ignited the controversy once again.

Although all seems well between the two now as it's been 15 years and Rakhi was even heard saying that she is 'good friends' with him.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal