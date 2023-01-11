Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Secretly Got Married? Pic Of Couple's Court Marriage Goes Viral | See Here

Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani hit the headlines several times because of their relationship and also clicked together by the paps. However, this time, the couple has grabbed the attention because of their marriage. Recently, some pictures of Rakhi and Adil holding a marriage certificate and wearing garlands went viral on social media.

Fans started speculating if Rakhi and Adil got secretly married. Now, Rakhi confirmed her wedding with Adil in an interview with ETimes.

While speaking to ETimes about her wedding, Rakhi revealed that she got married to Adil in July 2022 but kept it a secret.

“Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai,” Rakhi told ETimes.

She also spoke about her ex Ritesh Singh, who posed as her husband on Bigg Boss Season 15 and called marrying Ritesh a big mistake.

“Marrying Ritesh was a mistake. I learnt about his child while I was inside the BB house with him. If I hadn’t participated in the show, I wouldn’t have known his truth. My marriage to him wasn’t legal, as he hadn’t divorced his first wife. So, I decided to leave him. I was almost in depression because of the betrayal," Rakhi said.

Speaking about Adil, Rakhi added, "Soon after, Adil came into my life aur pyaar ka vaada kiya. He proposed marriage and we tied the knot. I didn’t want to wait, as I have a strong desire to become a mother. However, his family has still not accepted me.”

Adil has not confirmed his marriage with Rakhi Sawant yet.