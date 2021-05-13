Rakesh Roshan trends on Twitter for his dance moves; microblogging site flooded with memes and reactions
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no news that Hrithik Roshan is a classic dancer and has impressed the whole world with his moves. But, did you know that daddy Roshan is not lagging behind and has been gaining popularity for his dancing skills as well? Well, yes, veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan's name is trending on Twitter for being the best dancer of his era.
All this started on Twitter spaces, which is a platform for people to join and talk about a certain topic which can be anything and everything. So, one such discussion was happening where the topic seemed to be that who was the best dancer in India in the era of 80s and one user suggested Rakesh Roshan's name in the number one spot.
And here's when it all started. The next day people started churning out memes and reactions which included videos, pics etc. on the veteran actor's name trending on the microblogging site for his dancing.
Take a look at the memes and reactions of Twitter users here:
When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.— Sakshi Bhardwaj (@sdsbhardwaj) May 13, 2021
The First thought came into my Mind was - " may b there is some Serious happened "
But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer 🤭Lol 😂
Fans enjoying Twitter Spaces Telugu #Nagarjuna #RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/KKkoQbwz57— Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) May 13, 2021
Rakesh Roshan Ra luchass 🤣#Rakeshroshan pic.twitter.com/voRitfkTU9— Raviteja (@Ravitej59565475) May 13, 2021
After Seeing Rakesh Roshan trending in #Twitter #RakeshRoshan to #HrithikRoshan :- pic.twitter.com/FaayY0vomN— NAVEEN (घर से तभी निकले जब काफी जरूरत हों🙏) (@Twitting_Nvn) May 13, 2021
#rakeshroshan— Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) May 13, 2021
Rakesh Roshan after seeing this trend and knowing he is best dancer in India pic.twitter.com/dxXfygP9G3
On the work front, Rakesh Roshan has been one of the celebrated actors of his era. Later he launched his son Hrithik Roshan through his film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and went on to produce Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3 for him. And now the veteran actor and director is working on Krrish 4's script.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal