Veteran actor, director, and Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan's name is trending on the microblogging site. Read on to know how and why.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no news that Hrithik Roshan is a classic dancer and has impressed the whole world with his moves. But, did you know that daddy Roshan is not lagging behind and has been gaining popularity for his dancing skills as well? Well, yes, veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan's name is trending on Twitter for being the best dancer of his era.

All this started on Twitter spaces, which is a platform for people to join and talk about a certain topic which can be anything and everything. So, one such discussion was happening where the topic seemed to be that who was the best dancer in India in the era of 80s and one user suggested Rakesh Roshan's name in the number one spot.

And here's when it all started. The next day people started churning out memes and reactions which included videos, pics etc. on the veteran actor's name trending on the microblogging site for his dancing.

Take a look at the memes and reactions of Twitter users here:

When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter.

The First thought came into my Mind was - " may b there is some Serious happened "

But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer 🤭Lol 😂 — Sakshi Bhardwaj (@sdsbhardwaj) May 13, 2021

#rakeshroshan



Rakesh Roshan after seeing this trend and knowing he is best dancer in India pic.twitter.com/dxXfygP9G3 — Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) May 13, 2021

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan has been one of the celebrated actors of his era. Later he launched his son Hrithik Roshan through his film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and went on to produce Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3 for him. And now the veteran actor and director is working on Krrish 4's script.

So guys, how did you like the memes and funny reaction on Twitter? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal