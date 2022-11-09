Rajkummar Rao Hints At Horror-Universe With Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya', Confirms 'Stree 2'

RAJKUMMAR Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree' is one of the most popular films in the horror-comedy genre and left the audience hanging with a major unanswered question. At the end of Stree, Shraddha Kapoor's character is revealed to be a 'witch' which hinted at a possible sequel. However, there was no update about Stree 2 until now. After Shraddha made a surprise appearance in Bhediya's song 'Thumkeshwari', fans started speculating that Stree might be connected with Bhediya. Now, Rajkummar Rao himself has confirmed Stree 2 and talked about a possible horror-comedy universe in Bollywood.

Confirming Stree 2 and without revealing many details, Rajkummar said, "Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon." Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor also confirmed Stree 2 after she made a cameo appearance in Bhediya's song. "It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon,” she said.

There were speculations that Dinesh Vijan, who produced Stree and Bhediya, will make a horror universe. Talking about the possibility, Rajkummar said, "I think they (makers) will have to take that decision but yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting."

Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee and will release on November 25, 2022. Varun will essay the role of a werewolf in the film.

It was also reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in a horror-comedy as well, produced by Maddock Films. Samantha will reportedly play the role of a princess and Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire. However, there is no official announcement made by the makers or the actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Monica, O My Darling. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte and will release On Netflix. He was last seen in Hit: The First Cast, along with Sanya Malhotra. He will star in Mr and Mrs Mahi, along with Janhvi Kapoor.