Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Pens Thanking Note For Amitabh Bachchan, KBC Team For Remembering Late Comedian

Late comedian Raju Srivastav was first noticed in the glamor industry for his resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan, as he regarded the veteran actor as his childhood idol and hero. Raju Srivastav's daughter always gave immense credit to Amitabh Bachchan for playing an important role in his father's success as she expressed her gratitude towards the 'Baghban' star.

Amitabh Bachchan's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' specifically mentioned a question about the late comedian. Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara hence shared the featured questions and thanked Amitabh Bachchan and the team of KBC for remembering his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastav (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Earlier in September, the late comedian's daughter posted a picture of her father and Amit Ji expressing her family's gratitude for his help during the last days of her father.

Antara recently posted on her father's official Instagram handle mentioning Amitabh Bachchan for being a source of "support and strength" to their family. She further stated, "Extremely grateful to Shri Amitabh Bachchan's uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever."

Raju Srivastav's daughter also mentioned her family's extended gratitude quoting, "My mother Shikha, brother Aayushmaan, my entire family and I, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally are all because of you."

The late comedian was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 due to a sudden heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym. Thus, after a steady struggle, the comedian was cremated on September 21 in the presence of his family and close friends.

During his difficult time in the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan has thus sent a voice note to Raju Srivastav's family to help them and stand with the artist's recovery.