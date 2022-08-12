  • News
Raju Srivastava's Health Deteriorates After Heart Attack; Check 5 Best Acts Of Comedian

After suffering major cardiac arrest, popular comedian Raju Srivastava also suffered brain damage. Read to know more.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 01:32 PM IST
Minute Read
File Picture

Well-known comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a major cardiac arrest on August 10, after which his condition deteriorated, and as per the latest updates, the comedian has also suffered severe brain damage. Raju has still not regained consciousness. During a workout session on the treadmill, Raju experienced chest pain and collapsed. Later he was rushed to Delhi's AIIMs hospital by the trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

Raju Srivastav is a well-known comedian. Born on the 25th of December in 1963, Raju hails from Gajodhar. Apart from being a comedian, he is also a politician. He has been a part of several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. Later he also featured in Bollywood films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.

The comedian left no stone unturned to enthral his audience with his hilarious jokes. Let's take a look at his top 5 comedy performances that won millions of hearts, and people couldn't control their laughs.

Raju Srivastav's Top 5 comedy performances :

The news of Raju's cardiac arrest was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava.

"Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information," he said.

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest.

