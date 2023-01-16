Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Johny Lever Inquired About Late Comedian's Health Daily

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise left his fans in utter shock. The comedian passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after having a heart attack while exercising in a gym. He was connected to a ventilator ever since and never recovered consciousness. The comedian breathed his last on September 21, 2022.

In a recent interview, his daughter Antara opened up about his death and how famous personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchana and more were deeply concerned about his health.

Speaking to ETimes, Antara said, "There was one man who enquired about my dad’s health every single day when he was hospitalised. And that’s Amitabh Bachchan. That’s a very big thing." She further noted that it was a really big thing as the late comedian idolised Big B. She stated that Johny Lever used to call them 'four times a day' to check up on Raju's health.

Antara also talked about Raju Srivastava's sudden demise. She asserted that she couldn't register if her uncle Kaju Srivastava passed away or her father dies as the duo were admitted in New Delhi’s AIIMS around the same time. She mentioned that Raju Srivastava was very particular about his fitness routine and made sure to take some time out for the gym everyday.

"Whatever happened to him, it was just incidental that it happened while he was gymming. He had a health condition. We shouldn’t blame the gym," said Antara.