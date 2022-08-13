Raju Srivastava Waited For 12 Years To Marry His Love Shikha; Know Their Love Story

Standup comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and is in stable condition now. His family released a statement regarding his health condition and requested fans to ignore any rumours or fake news. The comedian is married to Shikha and the couple has two children, Antara and Ayushman. But his fans might not know that Raju Srivastava waited for 12 years to marry his wife and fell in love with her at a first sight.

Raju Srivastava saw his wife Shikha during his brother's wedding in Fatehpur and fell in love with her at the first sight. He also decided to marry her. In an interview, he revealed that he found out Shikha is his sister-in-law's uncle's daughter. Then he also convinced his brothers and started visiting Itawa, where Shikha lived. Even though he visited Itawa, he couldn't muster the courage to say anything to Shikha.

In 1982, he came to Mumbai to try out his luck and struggled a lot as well. After achieving something in life, he decided to marry Shikha. He used to contact her through letters but wasn't able to muster the courage to confess his feelings. Later, he send the marriage proposal to Shikha's house and the couple got married on May 17, 1993.

Meanwhile, his family took to social media and confirmed the news of his stable condition. The statement reads, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. Raju Srivastava's Family."

He suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi on Wednesday.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also talked to his family to ask about his condition.