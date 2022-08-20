Raju Srivastava Jokes About 'Death And Yamraj' In His Old Comic Act | Watch

Lakhs of fans are praying for comedian Raju Srivastava, and it seems that those prayers have been heard. As per Raju's younger brother, Deepu Srivastava, the comedian is out of critical condition, and his health is improving. Back on August 10, the comedian suffered a massive heart attack, after which he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Now, an old video of the comedian is getting viral where he can be seen pulling a comic act about death and Yamraj.

A video from Raju from his Instagram handle is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen doing comedy about death. In the video, Raju can be seen talking in his Gajodhar style. The comedian first greets his fans.

Later he can be seen saying that "do such great deeds in life that even when you die and Yamraj comes to take you with him, he offers you his buffalo, instead of asking you to walk."

Take a look at Raju's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

The video is 27 days old and is now being circulated on social media platforms. Several fans are dropping 'get well soon' messages on the post.

Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, a video message was shared by Raju's younger brother from the hospital where he assured all the fans that his brother is getting all the blessing from fans. He further said that fans should not believe in the rumours of the comedian's deteriorating health.

Shekhar Suman also shared Raju Srivastava's health update. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors and neurosurgeons are attending to him, and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight, and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har, Mahadev (sic)."

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.