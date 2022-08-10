Raju Srivastava, Renowned Indian Comedian, Suffers Heart Attack; Admitted To AIIMS

Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday suffered a mild heart attack and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. Srivastava was working out in a gym when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. However, his team has confirmed that the comedian is fine and conscious. He will be kept under observation for some days before he will be discharged.

The 59-year-old comedian is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi by a team from Cardiology and Emergency department. As per media reports, Srivastava was running on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was brought to the hospital by his gym trainer. Srivastava was reported given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice when he was brought to the hospital. He was revived and is currently in conscious condition.

Raju Srivastava's brother, Ashish Srivastava, confirming the news, said, "Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day".

"During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give rest of the information."