Raju Srivastava Regains Consciousness 15 Days After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava on Thursday regained consciousness 15 days after he was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital following a massive heart attack on August 10.

"Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving," Garvit Narang, the comedian's personal secretary said.

The famed comedian was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after experiencing chest pain. Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym.

For the past 15 days, Srivastava was in ICU in critical condition as earlier doctors said that the comedian's brain has stopped working and he was declared almost brain dead.

Lakhs of fans were praying for the comedian's speedy recovery. Apart from fans, Raju's co-workers and industry friends were also praying for Raju to get well soon and now their prayers have been heard.

Earlier, Raju's friend comedian Sunil Pal shared some positive news about his health and said that he will be soon removed from the ventilator.

"As far I know, his response is positive and he is recovering. The rest all depends on prayers. We have to think positive. His body is reacting in different ways and that is the reason there are a number of statements being given by everyone. By God's grace, right now, he is stable. Let's hope for the best," Pal said.

He continued and stated, "I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will be travelling to Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery."

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.