Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Improves, Confirms His Personal Secretary

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since then. His personal secretary Garvit Narang has now informed that the comedian's condition is improving. On Friday, his family issued a statement saying that his condition is stable and requested fans to not believe in any false rumours or fake news.

"The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," Garvit Narang was quoted saying according to the news agency ANI.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's nephew said that the comedian is showing a positive response to the treatment and dismissed the false rumours. "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment," said Raju Srivastava's nephew as quoted by the Times Of India.

He added, "Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery."

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava's family took to social media a few days ago and said that the comedian's condition is stable. The statement reads, "Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him."

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He appeared in several Bollywood films like Baazigar and Bombay to Goa.