Raju Srivastava: How He Became A Prominent Name In Showbiz Industry

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava suffered from a heart attack on Wednesday and was rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Science Delhi. His family has released a statement informing that his condition is stable now and urged the fans to ignore fake news and rumours. Raju Srivastava is one of the most successful and prominent figures in Indian comedy and his journey from essaying small roles in Bollywood films to becoming a popular name in film industry has inspired many.

He started his career by appearing in a small role in Bollywood films like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay To Goa', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu' and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'.

In Baazigar, he essayed the role of a college student. He had a cameo role in Maine Pyaar Kiya and essayed the role of a driver. Raju Srivastava played the role of Baba Chin Chin Choo in Govinda-starrer Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. In Qaidi, he played the role of a havaldar. He played the role of a servant in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

After that, he participated in the standup comedy reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', in which he emerged as a second runner-up. Later, he won the title of 'The King Of Comedy' in the spin-off show of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. From this show, he gained immense popularity and a huge fan following. He was seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 3. Later, he participated in comedy reality shows like Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, Laugh India Laugh, Comedy Nights with Kapil, etc.

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava's health is gradually improving. In a statement released by his family, they informed fans that his condition is stable now. The statement reads, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. Raju Srivastava's Family."