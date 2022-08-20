Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman Says 'Comedian Out Of Critical Condition, Prayers Heard By Almighty'

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. His colleague and friend Shekhar Suman on Friday said that the comedian is out of the 'critical condition'. Earlier Raju Srivastava's wife also said that he is in a stable condition.

Shekhar Suman took to social media on Friday to give an update about Raju Srivastava's health. "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors, neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. Har har mahadev," he tweeted.

Earlier, his wife Shikha Srivastava in a statement said that Raju Srivastava is stable. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha said as quoted by PTI.

His personal secretary Garvit Narang on Tuesday released a statement about his condition. He said, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon."

Raju Srivastava's colleague Sunil Pal shared an update through a video and said that his health has worsened again and Raju's brain has 'almost stopped working', however doctors are monitoring his situation regularly and are on alert mode. Then, the rumours about Raju Srivastava's death also surfaced on social media. However, his family has dismissed all the rumours.

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He has starred in many Bollywood films like Baazigar and Bombay to Goa and has participated in many reality shows as well. He was seen in Bigg Boss Season 3 and Nach Baliye as well.