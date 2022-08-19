Raju Srivastava Health Updates: Comedian In Stable Condition, Doctors Treating Him Well, Says Wife

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since then. His wife Shikha Srivastava has given an update about his health and has said that he is 'stable' now and doctors are treating him well. For the unversed, Raju Srivastava underwent an angioplasty and has been on a ventilator since then.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha said as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, there were also some reports that Raju Srivastava's condition was critical and he had suffered brain damage. However, his wife Shikha has informed that he is in stable condition.

Moreover, his colleague Sunil Pal through a video shared an update about his health and said that his health has worsened again and Raju's brain has 'almost stopped working', however doctors are monitoring his situation regularly and are on alert mode. After the news of Raju Srivastava's health getting worsened came out, rumours and fake news about his death also surfaced on social media on Thursday.

On Tuesday, his personal secretary Garvit Narang also said that his condition is stable. In a statement, he said, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon."

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's nephew said that the comedian is showing a positive response to the treatment and urged people to not believe in any false rumours. "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment," said Raju Srivastava's nephew as quoted by the Times Of India.

Raju Srivastava appeared in several Bollywood films like Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He rose to fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.