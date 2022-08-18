Raju Srivastava's Death Rumours Rife Again As Comedian's Health Deteriorates | Updates

After suffering a major heart attack popular comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and his health eversince has remained critical. On Friday, his colleague Sunil Pal through a video shared an update about his health and said that his health has worsened again and Raju's brain has 'almost stopped working', however doctors are monitoring his situation regularly and are on alert mode.

However, soon after news of Raju Srivastava's health getting worsened broke out, rumours and speculation around his death flooded social media. Many started posting fake news that the popular comedian has been declared dead.

The situation is critical but he is alive... don't spread the fake news. — Firki (@Firkigang) August 18, 2022

One such Twitter user, wrote, "Rest in peace #Raju SrivastavYou will be missed." In the blink of an eye social media has been flooded with such comments however, many bashed such users and asked them to check their facts. <

Meanwhile, Srivastava is in serious condition again and he is being kept under strict observation by doctors. As per Jagran.com doctors in AIIMS have done a CT scan of comedians.

"Raju's condition has become critical again. Doctors are constantly monitoring his health. The family is deeply concerned about his health," Mayank Kaushal, nephew of the comedian told Jagran.com.

Earlier, Raju's family had requested the fans to ignore any rumours or fake news regarding the comedian's health.

While speaking to the Times Of India Raju Srivastava's nephew addressed the same and said, "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery."