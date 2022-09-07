Raju Srivastava Health Updates: Comedian's Condition Stable But Still On Ventilator, Says Wife

It's going to be a month now that popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Back on August 10, the comedian suffered a massive heart attack after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, now Raju's wife has confirmed that the health situation of the comedian is stable, but he still is on a ventilator.

"All I can say is that his condition is stable, and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best, and we all want your prayers so that he recovers and is back with us," Raju's wife Shikha was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Meanwhile, back on Tuesday, Raju's chief advisor Ajit Saxena also confirmed that the comedian has shown signs of improvement. Now, he is able to move his hands and feet as he has gained consciousness.

The 58-year-old comedian was working out on the treadmill when he felt chest pain and collapsed suddenly. Last month after Raju's health condition appeared online, a bunch of rumours started doing rounds on the internet that his health has further deteriorated. However, Raju's daughter Antara Srivastava took to his Instagram page and asked fans to not believe the rumours and pray for his speedy recovery.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable, and he continues to recover slowly. He is on a ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan, and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar, and more.