Raju Srivastava Health Updates: Comedian Still Unconscious, Says AIIMS Doctor

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for a month now after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Now, as per the doctors, the actor has not regained consciousness yet. However, the comedian has shown improvements in BP, oxygen level, and body movements. Fans and industry colleagues are praying for Raju's better health.

Meanwhile, the main concern of doctors is Raju's prolonged unconsciousness and the condition of his brain. Ever since the cardiac arrest, the comedian has been on a ventilator. In order to minimise the risk of Covid, doctors are continuously changing his ventilator pipes.

Dr. Padma Srivastava, the head of the Neurology department at AIIMS has been supervising Raju's health condition. As per the doctor, the comedian's kidney, heart, liver, blood pressure, and oxygen level are responding fine. However, his brain is yet to respond.

Earlier, Raju's wife told ETimes, “All I can say is that his condition is stable now. He is on a ventilator right now. The medical team is giving its best and trying its best. We need your prayers so that he gets well soon and comes back to us."

The condition of the comedian deteriorated earlier after suffering a heart attack. Back on August 10, the comedian suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Raju's daughter Antara Srivastava took to his Instagram page and asked fans to not believe the rumours and pray for his speedy recovery.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable, and he continues to recover slowly. He is on a ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery."