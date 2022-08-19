  • News
  • Entertainment

Raju Srivastava In Critical Condition, Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi Says 'Only A Miracle Can Save Him'

Raju Srivastav's close friend Ahsaan Qureshi revealed that all Raju's friends are chanting Hanuman Chalisa for him for his speedy recovery.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 05:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Raju Srivastava In Critical Condition, Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi Says 'Only A Miracle Can Save Him'
File Picture

Famous comedian Raju Srivastav is fighting the battle for his life at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Back on August 10, Srivastav suffered a massive heart attack, and since then, he has been in the ICU on a ventilator. Earlier, reports stated that the health of the actor is finally improving. However, as per a fresh set of media reports, suddenly Raju's health has deteriorated.

Raju's health update was shared by popular comedian Ahsaan Qureshi in which he revealed that all Raju's friends are chanting Hanuman Chalisa for him for his speedy recovery.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Qureshi said only a miracle can save Raju now.

“Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago,” the comedian was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Also Read
Kareena Kapoor Spends Quality Time With 'Love Of Her Life' | See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Spends Quality Time With 'Love Of Her Life' | See Pics

Raju and Ahsaan first met during The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and have remained friends ever since.

Remembering the last meeting with Raju, Ahsaan said he met Raju last at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station.

"I last met him at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station. He has an office in the Marigold Building. Whenever he used to come to Lucknow, he used to drink coffee with friends. I, Sunil Pal, met him and enquired about how to apply for the subsidy for films," Ahsaan was quoted as saying by Aatjak

"Raju's daughter (Antara) is to get married and his son is quite young. We are praying for his recovery. The man who has made the world laugh, now the whole world is praying for his well-being. We are all worried and are set to reach Delhi by evening. We just want Raju Bhai to recover," he further added.

Also Read
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Delicacies In Kochi During 'Liger'..
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Delicacies In Kochi During 'Liger'..

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.