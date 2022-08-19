Raju Srivastava In Critical Condition, Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi Says 'Only A Miracle Can Save Him'

Famous comedian Raju Srivastav is fighting the battle for his life at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Back on August 10, Srivastav suffered a massive heart attack, and since then, he has been in the ICU on a ventilator. Earlier, reports stated that the health of the actor is finally improving. However, as per a fresh set of media reports, suddenly Raju's health has deteriorated.

Raju's health update was shared by popular comedian Ahsaan Qureshi in which he revealed that all Raju's friends are chanting Hanuman Chalisa for him for his speedy recovery.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Qureshi said only a miracle can save Raju now.

“Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago,” the comedian was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Raju and Ahsaan first met during The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and have remained friends ever since.

Remembering the last meeting with Raju, Ahsaan said he met Raju last at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station.

"I last met him at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station. He has an office in the Marigold Building. Whenever he used to come to Lucknow, he used to drink coffee with friends. I, Sunil Pal, met him and enquired about how to apply for the subsidy for films," Ahsaan was quoted as saying by Aatjak

"Raju's daughter (Antara) is to get married and his son is quite young. We are praying for his recovery. The man who has made the world laugh, now the whole world is praying for his well-being. We are all worried and are set to reach Delhi by evening. We just want Raju Bhai to recover," he further added.

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.