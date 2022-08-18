Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Deteriorates; Doctors On Alert Mode

Health of comedian Raju Srivastava who is currently admitted to the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has deteriorated once again. As per the latest information on the same, Raju Srivastava is having seizures and doctors are worried about his health worsening.

Raju Srivastava is in serious condition again and he is being kept under strict observation by doctors. As per Jagran.com doctors in AIIMS have done a CT scan of comedians."Raju's condition has become critical again. Doctors are constantly monitoring his health. The family is deeply concerned about his health," Mayank Kaushal, nephew of the comedian told Jagran.com.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Comedian Sunil Pal in a video shared by Pinkvilla revealed that Raju’s brain had stopped functioning. He asked people to pray for him as the doctors are also unable to do anything now. He urged fans to pray for his health.

Earlier, on 13th August 2022, Raju's family issued a statement to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable and requested to ignore any kind of rumours.

Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS. The comedian was rushed to the catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.