Raju Srivastava Health Update: He Is Still On Ventilator 'But Stable', Says Comedian's Brother

It's been more than 15 days since famous comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after suffering a major cardiac arrest. Recently, it was reported that the comedian's health has improved, and he will be soon taken off the ventilator. However, the comedian's brother Dipoo Srivastava has stated that the comedian is still on the ventilator, and dismissed all these reports. Meanwhile, Dipoo also shared Raju's health updates and said that the comedian is stable now.

“It (the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off the ventilator) is not true. Raju Ji is stable. Doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover,” Dipoo was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Back on August 10, Raju suffered a massive heart attack. The comedian was working in the gym when he collapsed. Later he was given CPR by his gym trainer and was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's manager told English daily that the doctors are monitoring Raju's health condition 24*7, and with the given treatment his condition is ‘stable but still unconscious'.

Lakhs of fans are praying for the comedian's speedy recovery. Apart from fans, Raju's co-workers and industry friends are also praying for Raju to get well soon.

Giving fans a sigh of relief, Raju's wife Shikha issued a statement assuring that her husband's condition is stable.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju Ji is a fighter, and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly does not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and that he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best, and Raju Ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," Shikha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest. The comedian has also been a part of different shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan and others. He also featured in Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.