Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Organs Functioning Normally, Says Shekhar Suman

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since then. His colleague and friend Shekhar Suman on Sunday informed on social media that Raju Srivastava's condition is improving steadily. He earlier tweeted that the comedian is out of 'critical condition'.

Shekhar Suman on Sunday tweeted about Raju Srivastava's health condition. "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki Kripa. Har Har Mahadev," he wrote.

Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

On Friday, Shekhar Suman tweeted that Raju Srivastava 'seems out of that critical condition'. He wrote, "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors, neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. Har har mahadev."

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava also said that he is in stable condition. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha said as quoted by PTI.

His personal secretary Garvit Narang on Tuesday released a statement about his condition. He said, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon."

Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest. After that, he was rushed to the AIIMS in Delhi.

He became popular after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He has starred in many Bollywood films like Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He participated in several reality shows as well.