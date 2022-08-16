Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Condition Slowly Getting Better; Still On Ventilator

Popular Comedian Raju Srivastava's health has shown a slight improvement on Tuesday but India's greatest standup comic of all time is still in the ICU on life support.

Raju is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after he suffered a cardiac arrest on August 10, 2022. The 58-year-old also underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit," said his manager Nayan Soni while speaking to the news agency PTI.

"He continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator. Doctors have informed them that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," Soni added.

Meanwhile, his personal secretary Garvit Narang has also informed that Raju's health condition is improving. "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," Garvit Narang was quoted saying according to the news agency ANI.

He added, "Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery."

Earlier on Friday, Raju's family had released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour or fake news being circulated".

Raju Srivastava gained fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He has also made appearances in several Bollywood films like 'Baazigar', 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya'. additionally, he is also the chairperson of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

