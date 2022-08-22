Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Is Still In ICU, Says AIIMS Director

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. Earlier, his friend and actor Shekhar Suman informed that the comedian's condition is improving. However, according to the latest updates, Raju Srivastava is still in ICU.

According to India Today, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that Raju Srivastava is still in ICU. However, he refused to comment further.

Earlier, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and said that Raju Srivastava's organs are functioning normally. "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki Kripa. Har Har Mahadev," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on August 19, Shekhar Suman tweeted that Raju Srivastava is out of critical condition. "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors, neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. Har har mahadev," he tweeted.

Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest. After that, he was rushed to the AIIMS in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha also issued a statement regarding his health and said he is stable. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha said as quoted by PTI.

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. After that, he appeared in many reality shows. He has appeared in movies like Baazigar and Bombay to Goa.