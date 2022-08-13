Raju Srivastava Health Updates: Comedian In Stable Condition, Family Urges To Ignore Death Rumours

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, is in stable condition now. His family took to social media and confirmed the news of his stable condition. They also requested people to ignore any rumours or fake news regarding Raju Srivastava's health. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym.

His family's statement reads, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. Raju Srivastava's Family."

Earlier, Shekhar Suman gave Raju Srivastava's health update and tweeted that he moved his fingers and shoulders. "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. Your prayers are working. Keep praying," he tweeted on Friday evening.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Raju Srivastava's family to ask about his condition.

The comedian was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the catheterisation lab for emergency angiography and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Raju Srivastava rose to fame after participating in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Apart from Tv shows, he has starred in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.