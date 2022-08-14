Raju Srivastava Health Updates: Comedian's Health Improves; Family Asks To Not Believe Rumours

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. His family confirmed the news of his stable condition and requested the fans to ignore any rumours or fake news regarding the comedian's health. Raju Srivastava's nephew also broke the silence on false rumours and said that his condition is gradually getting better.

While speaking to the Times Of India Raju Srivastava's nephew said that the comedian is showing a positive response to the treatment. "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery," said Raju Srivastava's nephew as quoted by the Times Of India.

He dismissed all the negative reports about Raju Srivastava's health and said that 'these rumours are disturbing the family.' "We are trying our best to stop these negative news as they are spreading easily. People are messaging and asking so things are getting difficult to handle. Raju ji is already fighting a battle inside and these rumours are disturbing the family. We put up a post on his Instagram also, but people are still continuing to message or publish wrong information," he said a quoted by Times Of India.

Earlier, Srivastava's family took to social media and informed fans about his stable condition. The statement reads, "Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him."

His family on Friday released a statement requesting fans not to believe any false rumour. The statement reads, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. Raju Srivastava's Family."

Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the AIIMS in Delhi. He was admitted to the catheterisation lab for emergency angiography and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.