Raju Srivastava Death: Celebs, Politicians Pour Heartfelt Condolences For India's Comedy King

POPULAR comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday passed away over a month after suffering a heart attack while he was working out in a gym in Delhi. Srivastava, who was considered India's comedy king, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after the 58-year-old experienced chest pain and collapsed while running on a treadmill.

Shortly after his demise, condolences from all quarters of society began pouring. From political leaders to TV and Bollywood celebrities, everyone across the country expressed grief over his death and termed it a loss for the entertainment industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said that Raju Sristava brightened our lives with laughter, humour, and positivity. Taking to Twitter PM shared a picture with the comedian and wrote, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Condoling his death, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!"

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended condolences on the comedian's death. "Very sad to hear the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow."

Actress and Politician Jaya Prada called Raju the person who always made everyone laugh. "Famous comedian Raju Srivastav ji is no more with us. The person who always made everyone laugh became silent today and made everyone sad. Humble Tribute to Him RIP #comedian," she tweeted.

Comedian Vipul Goyal shared a picture with Raju and said, "RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians."

RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians.🙏 pic.twitter.com/DNxckkCIQn — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 21, 2022

Harsh Sanghavi who is the Home Minister of Gujarat also expressed grief and said, "Gone too soon, too far RIP #RajuSrivastava."

BJP national president J.P. Nadda also expressed grief on Raju's death and wrote, "I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava ji. Raju Srivastava ji left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet."

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर नि:शब्द हूँ। राजू श्रीवास्तव जी ने हास्य कला की दुनिया में अपनी एक अलग छाप छोड़ी।शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके परिजनों एवं प्रशंसको के साथ है।ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 21, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. peace peace."

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

Film Director Vivek Agnihotri expressed grief and said that the country has not seen anyone like Raju Sristava. Agnihotri said, "My brother, friend and the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans."

My brother, friend & the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans: Film director Vivek Agnihotri https://t.co/YbHSLsVlEj pic.twitter.com/powZYElaU7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Shehzad Poonawalla, National Spokesperson of BJP shared condolences and said that Raju was always full of life.

Shekhar Suman said Raju was the funniest man alive and extended condolences on his demise.

CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted and said that Raju might not be physically be present with us but his performances will always be alive in our hearts.

#RajuSrivastav जी ने अपने जीवन में हमें खूब हंसाया लेकिन आज ये खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हो रहा है...



उनके साथ काफी काम किया और बहुत कुछ सीखने को भी मिला...



राजू जी भले ही शारीरिक तौर पर हमारे बीच नहीं हैं पर उनकी अदाकारी हमेशा दिलों में जीवित रहेगी

We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya". pic.twitter.com/3Un0UezWcl — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2022

He was survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman. The popular comedian battled for his life for 43 days. He passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had been rushed on August 9 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in a gym. Srivastav was at once moved to the Intensive Care Unit and put on a ventilator. Doctors had then said that he had suffered brain damage. He never regained consciousness.