Raju Srivastava Dies At 58: From Auto Driver To India's Comedy King, A Look At His Journey

After fighting a long battle with illness, veteran comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday (September 21). The comedian passed away at the age of 58. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family, news agency ANI reported. Back on August 10, the comedian suffered a massive cardiac arrest while working out on a treadmill. Later he was rushed to Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). However, after 40 days, the comedian could not survive and passed away.

Born on December 25, 1963, Satya Prakash Srivastava, known professionally as Raju Srivastava was a comedian, actor as well as a politician. Raju started his journey as a comedian at an early age with mimicry. He was also well-known for his cricket commentary in his area. During an interview, the comedian revealed that his school principal has been a great support in his early days when he used to do mimicry.

When the comedian came to Mumbai, he drove an auto in order to run his bread and butter until he got work in movies. The comedian used to earn only Rs 50 for his comedy shows during his struggling days.

However, after working hard, Raju finally achieved success in the year 2005 when he got recoganised for his participation in The Great Indian Laughter challenge. Later, at the end of the show, the comedian won the title of "The King of Comedy". A gifted mimic, the comedy star had his share on initial struggles before attracting notice by mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic baritone voice.

The comedian had a huge fan following. He ventured into stand-up comedy with different talent shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, and others.

Raju also participated in the Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 3. The comedian stayed for more than two months inside the Bigg Boss house. However, was later eliminated on 4th December 2009.

Further, he was also seen on dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' season 6, where he participated with his wife. Srivastava also made his appearance in famous comedy show 'The Comedy Nights With Kapil'.

Though Raju began his career by doing small roles in films such as Maine Pyaar kiya, Baazigar, he rose to fame in the film industry after his spectacular performance in Bombay to Goa. He worked as an actor as well as comedian in the famous Bollywood film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Take a look at the name of the films where Raju Srivastava appeared:

Bombay To Goa

Bhavnao Ko Samjho

Maine Pyar Kiya

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

I am crazy about Prem

Mr Azaad

Love in Japan

Raju was not only a great comedian but also ventured into politics as the Samajwadi Party fielded the comedian for the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Kanpur. However, he tickled and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Raju to be a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for which the comedian shot several TV commercials.

Raju is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.

(With agency inputs)