Raju Srivastava Dies At 58: Lesser-Known Facts About India's Comedy King

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered from a brain stroke last month, passed away on Wednesday morning. The comedian participated in several reality shows, including Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and was a fan-favorite during his two decade long career.

Raju Srivastava, who started his career with small roles in films like Salman Khan and Bhagyashree-starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar’, shot to fame post his stint in superhit television comedy shows like ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Indian Mazaak League.’

Here are some lesser known facts about the late comedian:

-Raju Srivastava began his career in the world of comedy when he started doing stand-ups for ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, where he finished third. He further went on to participate in its spin-off show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions’, where he won the title of "The King of Comedy".

-Back in 2010, Raju Srivastav claimed that he received threatening calls from Pakistan after he cracked jokes on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan during his reality shows. He alleged that he was warned not to make such comments.

-Raju Srivastava took part in Star Plus' dance-based reality show, 'Nach Baliye' along with his wife.

-Raju Srivastava contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from The Samajwadi Party, but later went on to join the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party citing that he was ‘not getting enough support from the local units of the party.’

-The ace comedian was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Since then, he has often been seen promoting cleanliness and participating in such drives across various cities. Raju was also a part of TV commercials and videos for the Swacha Bharat Abhiyaan campaign.

-Kapil Sharma, who as a close friend of Raju Srivastava, casted him in a special role in his 2019-film, ‘Firangi’.

-Raju Srivastav suffered from a heart attack on August 10, 2022, while he was working out in the gym, after which he underwent an angioplasty and was put on a ventilator. Since then, he continued to be in a critical state. He passed away on September 21, 2022.