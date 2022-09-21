Raju Srivastava Dies At 58: A Look At The Best Performances Of The Ace Comedian | Watch

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, after battling for his life in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for over 41 days. Popularly hailed as the ‘King of Comedy’, Srivastava appeared in several television shows and movies during his successful career.

The comedian was admitted to the hospital on August 10, after he suffered from a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Srivastava continued to be in an unstable and critical condition despite best efforts by the doctors and staff. He breathed his last on September 22, 2022.

Raju Srivastava was known for his impeccable comic timing. The stand-up comedian featured in several films like the 1989-film, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree-starrer ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s drama-thriller film, ‘Baazigar’ in 1993.

Srivastava further ventured into the world of television and began his career in the 1994-series, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’. He then played the role of ‘Dhurandhar Singh’ in the Indian superhero show, ‘Shaktimaan’, where he continued working for seven years.

After several years, Raju Srivastava took on to the role of a stand-up comedian and participated in the 2005-show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.’ Sunil Pal was declared the winner, whereas Ahsaan Qureshi and Raju Srivastava were adjudged as the first and second runner up respectively.

Raju Srivastava participated in several other reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘Laugh India Laugh’, which established him as the ‘King of Comedy’ in the world of Hindi television. He was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Take a look at some of his best performances in stand-up comedy:

Tributes started pouring in for the comedian as soon as the news came out. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to pay his condolences. “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!,” he tweeted.