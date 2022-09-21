Raju Srivastav Death: AIB Fame Rohan Joshi Faces Flak For 'Insulting' Late Comedian

AFTER the popular comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday, the whole country mourned his death. Everyone across the country expressed grief on the sad demise of the comedian.

Meanwhile, AIB's Rohan Joshi triggered Raju's fan and wrote an insulting comment about the late comedian. "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand up started," he wrote.

He further added, "He went on every f**kall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it."

It comes after the stand-up comedian Atul Khatri posted a picture of Raju Sristava calling him an inspiration. Takin to Twitter Khatri wrote, "You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene."

However, netizens started trolling Rohan soon after that, and hashtag Rohan Joshi started trending on Twiter.

A Twitter user wrote, "'Liberal comedian' Rohan Joshi on Raju Srivastav's death. They call everyone hateful because the relentless hate that they harbour for everyone keeps burning inside them like raging fire." The post further added, "What's ironic is that he was calling out Raju Srivastav for being intolerant while he is the one unable to take genuine criticism or comments on himself or his so called art form. What a pathetic life of a pathetic loser who wants to cheer someone's death."

Another user said, "Fact is, everybody mourned when Raju Shrivastav ji passed away. Everyone prayed for him when he was ill. Not even a mosquito will pray or mourn for Rohan Joshi. And he knows it."

Raju Sristava was survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he had been rushed on August 9 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in a gym.