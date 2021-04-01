Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, took to his social media handle and lauded Thalaiva for his contribution as an actor, producer and screenwriter in Indian cinema.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Rajinikanth to be honoured with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. Announcing the good news, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, took to his social media handle and lauded Thalaiva for his contribution as an actor, producer and screenwriter in Indian cinema.

Prakash Javdekar also thanked the jury for selecting the Rajinikanth for this prestigious award. The jury included prominent personalities from the music and film industry such as Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Bengali star Biswajeet Chatterjee.

As soon as this news came out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the superstar. He wrote, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanthJi for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him." (sic)

Rajinikanth, who has completed over 45 years in the Indian film industry, has bagged several awards, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Not many know, Rajinikanth is the highest second-highest grossing actor of the Tamil industry after M G Ramachandran.

For unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, known as the father of Indian cinema. In 1969, the award was instituted and consists of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The prestigious award is conferred by the Indian government for outstanding contribution to the development and growth of Indian Cinema.

Talking about Rajinikanth's filmy career, he made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's directorial Apoorva Ragangal. Initially, he essayed the role of antagonist. However, soon his career took a major turn after he portrayed the role of 'Crime Boss' in Suresh Krissna's Baashha. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to become a superstar of Indian cinema.

Coming back to the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, it will be conferred on May 3, 2021, along with the distribution of the National Film Awards 2019

