New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday following severe fluctuations in blood pressure, is "stable", with reports showing nothing "alarming" so far, the hospital said in a statement, adding that the decision on the 70-year-old actor's discharge will be taken on Sunday.

"Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. Based on reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight, a call will be taken tomorrow on his discharge from hospital," Apollo Hospital said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Recently, eight people from the set of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor had tested negative for the infection, though his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation, for which he has been admitted to the hospital.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," an earlier statement by the hospital read.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanaiswami spoke to Rajinikanth over phone and enquired about his health. An official release from Chennai said that the CM prayed for the actor's speedy recovery, news agency PTI reported.

