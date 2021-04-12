New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend Patralekhaa's father, Ajit Paul passed away. She shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she talked about the grief that she is currently going through. She shared a picture of her father, that had a garland of white flowers over it.

She wrote in her post, "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa...."

Her post further read, "I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..."

She concluded the note by saying, "See you Papa on the other side... I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa

As soon as she shared the post, her friends from the film fraternity paid condolences to her father. Director Hansal Mehta also dropped a comment, that read, "Love you Patra. Prayers for all of you. A big hug and many prayers." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra." Actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So sorry for your los.. Patralekhaa. All my love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in the Zee5 series, Forbidden Love. She was also seen in the film, Citylights in which she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma