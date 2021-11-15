New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After having a fairytale engagement ceremony, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot today, November 15, in Chandigarh. The couple will have a lavish wedding at the same hotel, Oberoi Sukhvilas, a seven-star property amid a forest reserve on the outskirts of a city. The couple will have their wedding in the presence of close family and friends.

Earlier, we informed you Huma Qureshi, brother Saqib Saleem, director Mudassar Aziz and ace choreographer Farah Khan are among the few attendees from the industry. However, now few more celebs have joined the guest list, and they are Aditi Rao Hydari and Amar Kaushik.

As per reports, Aditi and Patralekhaa were flatmates during their initial days, and since then, they have remained close friends. While Amar is Rajkummar's friend who directed his film Stree. Also, a buzz is that Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are expected to attend the wedding.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, the guest list has been restricted to 100-150 people. The venue is not packed with a crowd and offers a pristine environment surrounded by dense vegetation.

The couple had their pre-wedding ceremonies, including Engagement, Sangeet and Mehendi on November 13 and November 14. An adorable video from their engagement ceremony went viral, wherein Rajkummar went down on his one knee to propose ladylove and in response, Patralekhaa also went down on her knees to say 'yes'. Not just this, as soon as the two exchanged the rings, they danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect track, leaving everyone in 'awe'.

Meanwhile, the two met each other on the sets of CityLights and fell in love. Since then, they have been together and growing strong.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv